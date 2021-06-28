Nueces County Animal Services search for pet owners

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Are you a responsible pet owner looking to give a foster dog or cat a new forever home?

Then now's your time.

From now through July 2, you can go to the Nueces County Animal Services in Robstown. That's where they're having the "Dog Days of Summer Adopt-a-Thon."

The facility is overflowing with dogs and cats who are looking for good owners. Many, in fact, are in danger of being euthanized.

Adoption rates are now lowered - as well as discounted spay and neuter vouchers.

You can call or text 410-608-2195 to schedule a meet and greet with one of the pets today.

