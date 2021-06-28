Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County Animal Services search for pet owners

Summer Adopt-a-Thon held through July 2
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Apple
<a href="https://www.apple.com/">Apple</a>
Nueces County Animal Services is looking for some responsible pet owners.
pets
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:02:25-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Are you a responsible pet owner looking to give a foster dog or cat a new forever home?

Then now's your time.

From now through July 2, you can go to the Nueces County Animal Services in Robstown. That's where they're having the "Dog Days of Summer Adopt-a-Thon."

The facility is overflowing with dogs and cats who are looking for good owners. Many, in fact, are in danger of being euthanized.

Adoption rates are now lowered - as well as discounted spay and neuter vouchers.

You can call or text 410-608-2195 to schedule a meet and greet with one of the pets today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education