Nueces County 4-H solves need for Evans Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The students at George Evans Elementary School are getting a large gift from the students of Nueces County 4-H Trap and Skeet.

The elementary school just received a new washer and dryer as well as the supplies that goes with them. It’s not a gift you see given often.

But the students with the Nueces County 4-H Trap and Skeet thought this was the perfect gift for the students at George Evans Elementary School.

“We heard that there was a need and part of our motto is to give back to others," Brandi Priestly, supervisor of the 4-H group said.

School counselor Mary Catherine Ocker said a gift like this is needed in elementary schools where spills happen, accidents happen or students just don’t have access to these machines at home.

“It was such a wonderful opportunity to have students in our community helping other students in our community. And it’s really been a bright spot for our campus,” said Ocker.

A big part of 4-H is service and the hope is moments like these can be teaching moments.

“I actually talked to my son about this on the way here and I think in todays time, it’s so important for people to realize the smallest gesture can mean so much to someone else,” Priestly said.

Priestly added she hopes others can learn from her 4-H students.

There’s so many opportunities to help others and make an impact, big or small.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.