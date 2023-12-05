Still not too late to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With only 10 days left for all Angel Tree gifts to be turned in, the Salvation Army still has many Angels to be adopted.

The Salvation Army works with community partners and donors to ensure that every child in the Angel Tree program receives gifts to open on Christmas morning.

“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Major Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi.

Organizers said the last day to adopt an “angel” as part of the annual Angel Tree program is Tuesday, December 12 and the deadline to return the gifts is December 15.

“Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Please help today by adopting an angel," added Doria.

“We are thankful for the numerous companies and individuals who make the Angel Tree a tradition at Christmastime,” said Major Doria.

If you would like to make a child’s Christmas wishes come true but do not have time to shop, please make a gift to The Salvation Army’s Online Angel Tree.The Online Angel Tree provides funds for The Salvation Army to purchase toys and clothing for children in the Angel Tree program.

"Your gift will help children and families create memories that will last a lifetime," said organizers.

For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, please visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/corpus-christi/ or call The Salvation Army at 361-884-9497.

