Not 1, not 2, but 3 girls find their forever family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a very special day on Tuesday for not one, not two but three girls here in the Coastal Bend— they finally have a place to call home.

Little Melodee and Catherine got adopted by the Walker family. The family is no stranger to the sisters, they recently adopted their other sister, Marlee.

"It's good it's kinda it's surprising and I'm just happy about it, it means that we can be a family and we don't have to deal with stuff anymore," Marlee said.

Darra Walker welcomes all of the girls with open arms. She tells us that being a foster mom has it's challenges but in the end it's all worth it.

“There are no words, it’s a lot and there is beauty in it but there are also some pretty rough days sometimes and they all came from the system, and so there has been this journey of healing with each and every one of them and it looks different for each of them and so it’s a big commitment but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said.

There were a lot of mixed emotions in the courtroom. Many family and friends were present but their work doesn't stop there—they also adopted 20-year-old Hannah

"It means a lot to me because I actually have someone(...) I get to call family and have that family support", Hannah said.

Hannah was in the system for a really long time. She wants all kids in the system to never lose hope in finding their forever families.

"There are people out there. Just keep your heart open and your mind open and everything is going to be okay. There are people out there who love kids and who will love you for you,” Hannah added.

Heather Tijerina an advocate for the children of CASA said adoption days are really special because that means there are people that are willing to advocate for the children in the foster care system.

She added that CASA faces a challenge when it comes to volunteers they only have 149 and are currently serving 508 children in the system.

“ We ride through the waves, the highs and the lows the hills and the valleys, and nothing will ever make me think any differently other than this is important and impactful work. This is changing lives," Tijerina said.

If you would like to get more information on how to volunteer or donate click here, or call them at 361-884-2272.

