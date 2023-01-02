North Gate at NAS-Corpus Christi to be closed during upcoming project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting on January 3, construction crews will begin working on a project at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi's north gate.

The project is expected to take 3 weeks to finish, and it will cause the gate to be closed for some parts of the day.

The north gate will only be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

At all other times of the day, everyone will have to use the south gate to enter and leave NAS-Corpus Christi.

"All Hands will be notified when the North gate is reopened for normal operating hours," said NAS officials.

As a reminder, the North Gate will also be closed Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year holiday. The South/Main Gate will be open 24/7 during that time.

For more information on the north gate closure, visit NAS-CC's Facebook page here.