CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It looks like the kiosk over at North Bayfront Park is getting some new life just in time for the summer.

Corpus Christi City Council members Tuesday approved a first reading for a new lease agreement with local business Mangonadas By MLB.

The kiosk had been vacant since 2018. Mangonadas By MLB specializes in fruit cups, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, and other refreshments.

According to the City, Magonadas by MLB will open to the public on July 1, 2021.