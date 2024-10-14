No TWIA rate increase for the Texas Coast

COASTAL BEND, Tx — Great news for those living along the Texas Coast. The Texas Department of Insurance has voted against the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association rate hike.

State Representative Todd Hunter announced the vote on his X account Monday afternoon.

"The coast won. We beat the TWIA rate hike," Hunter said.

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association voted to increase rates by 10-percent, but the T.D.I. voted against it.

"The good thing is the Texas Department of Insurance listened to the public, listened to the taxpayer, listened to the rate payer, where TWIA did not. They were more interested in raising rates," Hunter added, "the public, the taxpayer, the coastal residents made a difference."

He thanked everyone who attended the T.D.I. hearings to oppose the rate increase.

He promised that the next time the Texas legislature meets, they will create a fair plan for the whole state.

He ended his video message by reminding everyone when we work together, we can make things happen.

https://x.com/toddahunter/status/1845931517375103209