Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No TWIA rate increase for the Texas Coast

The Texas Dept. of Insurance vote
KRIS 6 News
The Texas Dept. of Insurance voted against TWIA's proposal to increase rates by 10%.
The Texas Dept. of Insurance vote
Posted
and last updated

COASTAL BEND, Tx — Great news for those living along the Texas Coast. The Texas Department of Insurance has voted against the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association rate hike.

State Representative Todd Hunter announced the vote on his X account Monday afternoon.

"The coast won. We beat the TWIA rate hike," Hunter said.

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association voted to increase rates by 10-percent, but the T.D.I. voted against it.

"The good thing is the Texas Department of Insurance listened to the public, listened to the taxpayer, listened to the rate payer, where TWIA did not. They were more interested in raising rates," Hunter added, "the public, the taxpayer, the coastal residents made a difference."

He thanked everyone who attended the T.D.I. hearings to oppose the rate increase.

He promised that the next time the Texas legislature meets, they will create a fair plan for the whole state.

He ended his video message by reminding everyone when we work together, we can make things happen.

https://x.com/toddahunter/status/1845931517375103209

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month