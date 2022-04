CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said Monday afternoon that a call to the 1000 block of Texan Trail was not a stabbing.

Officers responded to the call at Ray High School just before 1 p.m., where a fight took place. However, Warnke said a student was punched in the face, and the incident was mistakenly called in as a stabbing.

He said the school is now functioning as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.