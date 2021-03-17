No St. Patrick's Day festival for second straight year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're considering celebrating St. Patrick's Day, don't plan on attending the annual festival in Downtown Corpus Christi.

It's not happening for the second straight year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Smaller festivities will take place, like the party at festival-sponsor Cassidy's Irish Pub.

While the festival attracted an estimated 20,000 people some years, it's unclear who many people will show up at Cassidy's Wednesday.

Regardless, some people see the potential for novel coronavirus spread.

“I think (partygoers) just have to be careful and cautious," Virginia Cervantes, who's visiting from Victoria, said. "They’re going to be out there to have fun. Just watch yourself and make sure that you don’t take (COVID-19) back to your loved ones.”

Cassidy's owner Mike Treiber declined an on-camera interview, but he did reveal the St. Patrick's Day plans.

He says patrons will be required to wear masks and he and his employees will enforce social distancing requirements inside the bar, in an overflow room next to it, and in a roped-off section of sidewalk just outside the building.

Another Corpus Christi visitor hopes partiers will follow those precautions and more.

"If we try to have fun, just wear a mask, hand sanitize -- just be careful," Karina Vega from Iowa said.

While some people urged caution, others encourage people to go out and celebrate the popular Irish holiday.

“Have a good time," Jesus Martinez, who's visiting from Katy, said. "I’m not concerned. It is what it is. People have to move on eventually, right?"