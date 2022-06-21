Newest Flour Bluff business owner puts the chick in Chick-fil-A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Chick-fil-A Kingsville helped team member Jessica Davis celebrate a very special day.

According to a Facebook post, there was a groundbreaking for her very own restaurant.

She will be the local franchise owner for the Chick-fil-A in Flour Bluff coming later this year.

“We are so happy to see how far you’ve come & all the accomplishments you’ve had during your years of service at Chick-fil-A! We are so excited for the Davis Family,” reads the post on the Chick-fil-A Kingsville Facebook page.

Although Davis couldn't speak to us at this moment, her giggles showed excitement.

It is not yet clear when the restaurant will open, but the Kingsville community seems to be happy for the woman who will be taking the next step in her career.