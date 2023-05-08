New tools donated by Bechtel Engineering and Construction to Ingleside students

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Ingleside High School students will be building the road to success, and it's all thanks to a huge donation of tools.

About 800 new tools were donated by Bechtel Engineering and Construction to the students enrolled in the career and technical education and welding programs.

The donation includes hand tools, technical tools, and construction tools.

"It kinda comes full circle. We give a little back right now, and then they are equipped to become the construction professionals that are going to do these complex projects moving forward," said Darren Reynolds, Site Manager.

According to school officials, the donation was valued at just over $30,000, but the impact it will have on Ingleside High School students is priceless.

