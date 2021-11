ROCKPORT, Texas — A new hiking and biking trail is opening in Rockport.

It's called the southern trail and it's 1.7 miles long traversing through the south side of the city.

This is the latest addition to the Aransas Pathways Project.

You can take a walk and enjoy the outdoors here, do some bird watching, chase butterflies or ride your bike.

This new pathway was made possible by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.