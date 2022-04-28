'Kicks for class' fundraiser held Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A fundraiser was held Wednesday night to help keep young children in the Corpus Christi area motivated in school.

The fundraiser is called "Kicks for Class."

Organizers say truancy, dropouts, drug abuse, and gang violence among Corpus Christi middle school kids are on the rise.

The money raised will be used to buy sports shoes, so at-risk middle school students have the opportunity to join school sports.

"Research shows that being involved in athletics will deter students and keep their grades up and keep them involved," said Gloria Taylor, Executive Director of Communities in Schools.

Students will be given the new shoes right before the start of the new school year in August.

