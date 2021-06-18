New RTA Station Coming To Port Ayers Area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of excitement in the Port and Ayers are of town Friday.

City officials and officials with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority were on hand for the ground breaking of the new Port Ayers Transfer Station.

The new facility promises to be a safer experience for both passengers and RTA workers. The massive project is being paid for with part of a $7.9 million federal grant that the RTA received back in 2019.

The project is finally getting underway following the demolishing of the old Kleberg Bank on Ayers Street. That is where this new station will be going in.

Construction could be completed by the end of the year.