New restroom building and splash pad coming to Hazel Bazemore Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are once again discussing adding improvements to Hazel Bazemore Park.

We spoke with Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Robert Hernandez, and he says they are looking to add a new restroom facility and a splash pad at the park and already have some bids to begin work.

Commissioner Hernandez told us they already have a design plan in place for the proposed restroom.

"It won't be too much different of what it is now. The thing is to bring in new facilities, infrastructure, the plumbing, ” said Hernandez.

He said for the splash pad, it'll be built right next to the playground.

"So, the kids that are playing in the playground can also go and use the splash pad and kind of cool off,” said Hernandez.

Folks who often visit the park tell us the additions are much needed.

"This park gets used quite a bit. The splash pad, I've been watching that sign up there on the hill for all of that getting built, you know, perfect. Perfect! I am all for it,” Terry Jackson, who visits the park often, said.

"Every so often, I bring the children out here, I go fishing, and so we all benefit from it,” Bob, who takes his kids to the park, said.

Hernandez said it would take around 6 months for both additions to be built. Once the projects are finished, he hopes the community will continue taking advantage of all the park has to offer.

"We will have people coming in all the time. People coming in and enjoying the birds.” Hernandez said.

Other future projects Hernandez told us he wants to work on is fixing the park's roads.

