New Public Works director introduced by city officials

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has a new Public Works director. Ernesto De La Garza was introduced at City Hall Monday.

De La Garza will be responsible for the City’s streets and road infrastructure, Storm Water, and the Vision Zero program, which he considers a priority.

"I have seen exactly what they are talking about, so we're gonna look at our Infrastructure Management Plan to see what we can do to attack exactly those problems and try to find ways to expedite those repairs sooner than later and see what we can do out there," said Ernesto De La Garza.

De La Garza also says he'll drive every road in all five of the city's districts to get a first-hand look at their conditions.

