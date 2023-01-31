New project underway at historic Fulton Mansion

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Fulton Mansion State Historic Site is undergoing some major improvements after being heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The home and museum were defaced by Hurricane Harvey nearly five years ago, and the cost to restore the mansion was close to $1,000,000. FEMA covered most of the repairs, along with significant private donations.

With the help of federal and state funding, the historic site is in the middle of getting the carpet replaced.

Work crews are preserving the carpet in the mansion by recreating a process used in the 1800s.

They have chosen about 160 yards of different carpet patterns for each room based on archives from the original Victorian styles.

The community is more than welcome to stop by to see the basement and Visitor's Center for free until March -- when the mansion reopens to celebrate the Fulton legacy.

For more information, visit the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site's website here.

