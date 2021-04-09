New operational rules for golf carts in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — You may start seeing more golf carts on the roads in Aransas Pass.

Starting Wednesday, golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles and other off-highway vehicles will be allowed on certain public roads within city limits.

But here's the catch.

Drivers of the cart can't go faster than 35 mph, unless you're crossing a roadway.

Drivers must have a license and must have a license plate properly displayed on the vehicle.

The Aransas Pass police chief says police will not be giving out citations this month to allow people to learn the rules.

But starting on May 14, if you aren't following the rules you will get ticketed.