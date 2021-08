CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The folks who make Girl Scout cookies have a new bite of deliciousness they'll be offering next year.

The new cookie will be called "Adventurefuls" and will be available for the 2022 cookie season.

It's inspired by a brownie, with caramel-flavored creme and just a hint of sea salt.

The Girl Scouts say it has smooth and crispy textures for "an incredible taste of adventure in every bite."