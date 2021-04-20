New education foundation designed to assist BISD schools

BEEVILLE, Texas — Teaching in the classroom can come with many challenges.

However, in Beeville, a new foundation was designed to help teachers relieve some of those obstacles and lead to student achievement.

“The thing is that the more tools you can give people to work with, the better off they can do their job and be more efficient,” said Alan Pilgrim, president of the Beeville Education Foundation.

Leaders in the Beeville community came together to create the Beeville Education Foundation. This program provides teachers with the opportunity to bring their ideas to life.

“I think the fruition is going to be amazing,” BISD teacher Jarrod Howard said.

Howard is passionate about student success, and the education foundation can help reach these goals.

“I do think the technology inspires us to go out and look for more ideas and more resources for our students," Howard said. "I think that innovation needs to be pursued every single day and these are just the walking tools and the instruments to help our learning grow."

Beeville ISD administrators say funds for educational programs and activities are limited, but the educational foundation can provide additional resources.

“And so having this foundation, and having monies obtained from generous donors in our community as well as businesses and individuals will allow us the opportunity to over and above the services that we provide within our district,” BISD superintendent Travis Fanning said.

Educators also say the goal is to help inspire the aspect of learning in young minds.

“And it really allows our teachers to live through the vision we have here in Beeville ISD to inspire bold innovative leaders,” said Jennifer Hughes, the district's director of research, education and accountability.

If you would like to donate to the education foundation click here.