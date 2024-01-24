New dog park opens in central Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There's a new dog park located in the central part of town where dog owners can take their furry friends.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department completed its highly anticipated Sherwood Dog Park in Corpus Christi, located at 4100 Linden Street.

"All dog owners are invited to bring their fur friends to the dog park, where they can run leash-free within the gated facility and play in this unique park designed just for them," said city officials.

The city’s third dog park, a $400,000 development project, features both a small dog section and a larger dog section along with amenities like A-frame climbers, a fire hydrant, and a bone-shaped bench.

Many pet owners are enjoying the cooler weather and have already taken their pups to celebrate the grand opening. Tina Salazar who took her family's dog Teddy to Sherwood Dog Park yesterday said he loved it.

"Perfect location for us so we’ve been anxiously awaiting it to open. Can’t wait to utilize it more! It was just by chance yesterday that it was finally open," said Tina Salazar, a resident who lives near Sherwood Dog Park.

Tina Salazar Teddy is having fun climbing the A-frame at Sherwood Dog Park.

The hours of operation for Sherwood Dog Park are Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Wednesday to Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. The park is closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to city officials.

Additional dog parks to visit are Bill Witt Dog Park, located at 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, and Vishal Bhagat Dog Park at The Water’s Edge, located at 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

"Benefits of dog parks include giving dogs a safe place to run and play freely, helping them exercise, and boosting a dog’s physical health," added city officials.

