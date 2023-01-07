New details emerge in Brooks Drive shooting; man allegedly injured two teenagers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News obtained documents which illustrate a clearer idea of what happened during a shooting that took place on Dec. 8 on Brooks Drive.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, at around 5:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Brooks Drive after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims that had been shot.

Officers provided medical assistance until medics arrived and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

The victims were a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

The girl had a gunshot wound in her leg, while the 13-year-old boy had wounds on his arm and leg, according to officials.

The boy's mother spoke with KRIS 6 News and said he had to stay in the hospital for several days.

According to the report, the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Joshua Rocha was drinking alcohol at his house on Brooks Drive.

The report states his brother said he grabbed an AK-47 (or rifle similar to that), went outside and started shooting toward the house across the street. His brother ended up disarming him, and Rocha fled the scene.

Officers found the suspect and confirmed the alleged shooter's identity with surveillance video.

Officers investigated and found that there was an ongoing disturbance between the neighbors.

Rocha is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.