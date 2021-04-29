New city department should create more unity among residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is unveiling a new city department they say will improve the services provided to our neighborhoods.

The city is officially launching the new Neighborhood Services Department.

According to the city, the new department will bring together animal care services, code enforcement, homeless services and workforce housing divisions under one jurisdiction.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the change will help the city be more attentive to the needs of its citizens.

"You will see a lot faster response and coordination because sometimes one issue involves several departments," Guajardo said.

Officials say the new department will lead to stronger neighborhoods across the city.

