New City Council and CITGO floats for Buccaneer Days parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Sunday May 2 at 7pm is when the Buc Day parade begins and there will be new floats added. You will be able to see new colorful pirate themed floats that will have LED and specialty lights. The new floats added this year are for the city and for CITGO.

Construction of the new floats began back in February of this year and they worked on them i the beginning of April and takes about 1-2 days to complete.

CITGO's parade float will be a pirate ship and the city's float with the Mayor on board will be decorated with a treasure map and an island for treasure theme.

“Well its going to be really fun and there’s going to be lots going on this is such a historical event. We have a new I guess tradition that we may begin. We are all city council we are all going to be on a float together for the first time," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

