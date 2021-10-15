New Burlington store at Moore Plaza set to open end of October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over! The new Burlington store’s grand opening is scheduled for October 29, 2021.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store is set for 7:45 a.m. on Friday Oct. 29.

At the ceremony, Burlington representatives will present a donation of $5,000 to school leaders for Weldon Smith Elementary School, who will use the funds to purchase materials needed to support teachers and their classrooms for success.

After the ceremony, the company says the first 100 customers 18 and older will receive a $5 ‘Bonus Card’ to use toward their purchase. Additionally, on Saturday Oct. 30, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella while supplies last.

Burlington says their new location will feature an updated, clean design making it easier for customers to navigate the store and find the merchandise they’re looking for.

Burlington announced its relocation from its longtime spot at Sunrise Mall to its new location at Moore Plaza back in July.