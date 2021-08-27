New bell tower being installed at First Baptist Church

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third-largest bell tower in Texas is being assembled at First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive.

Crews current are working to build the new tower. Installation of the bells is expected to begin about 1 p.m. Friday.

It will replace the original Glasscock Memorial Carillon that was originally built in 1976, but was removed in 2002 due to a safety concern.

Church members decided to have it rebuilt in 2015. And after years of fundraising and planning, a new one was made to withstand South Texas conditions.

The bell was built in Cincinnati and trucked to Corpus Christi.

Cranes were brought in to help assemble the new tower.

