Neighbors express gratitude for Officer Dominguez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez is asking for privacy at this time, but a few of his neighbors were happy to share some heartfelt words.

“I’ve lived here since I was 8 years old, and he’s always been here, he’s very friendly,” says neighbor Nicole Garcia.

Dominguez is recovering at the ICU at Spohn Shoreline Hospital after he was shot several times in an incident at a southside apartment on Wednesday afternoon. His alleged gunman, 20-year-old Joshua Powell, was arrested Thursday afternoon a short distance away from where the incident took place the previous day.

“He makes our neighborhood feel safe. He always makes us feel at ease just being here," Garcia said. "You know, in communities now it’s scary with everything going on, but him being here just makes us feel safer."

Support for the officer has been shown across the Coastal Bend.

“He’s just a nice person. always has a kind word, always has the time to say hi," says Charles Etheredge, a neighbor who lives down the street from the officer. "We wish him well and send prayers his way."

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the Dominguez is a 20-year-veteran of the local police force and is in ICT. Spohn Shoreline Hospital and the Corpus Christi Police Department have not provided any updates on his condition at this time.

“He’s got kids, he’s got a beautiful wife, and I just wish him well and hope he recovers,” says Garcia.

