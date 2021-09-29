Neighbor catches cars on video cruising by a bus picking up students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several students wait for their school bus on the corner of Airline Rd. and Hidden Oaks St. every day. Neighbors claim that vehicles cruise right by, not yielding despite the bus-stop signs.

Eduardo Valdez lives across the street from the corner, and says it happens every morning when the school bus comes to pick up students.

He provided KRIS 6 News with footage of drivers in both directions cruising right by the school bus with its stop signs flashing. Only two vehicles are seen stopping.

Corpus Christi Independent School District police say it is required by law for drivers on both sides of the road to halt for school buses when their swing-arm stop signs are out.

“We have children either embarking or debarking from the school bus, and some of them may have to cross the road way. As much as we would like to coach our kids, they don’t always pay attention. That’s why as adults and the persons operating the motor vehicle, we need to pay attention,” says Kirby Warnke, the chief of police for CCISD.

He also says failing to stop for a school bus is a Class C citation and can lead to a fine of up to $500.

Valdez says he has a tough time understanding why these cars are putting the kids’ lives in danger.

“Well maybe they are in a hurry, got up late, and they don’t pay attention to it, and they just fly by. I mean it’s not one car, its several cars that fly by there.”

Neighbors and police urge those driving down Airline Rd. in the morning to be more aware of school buses and to always stop when one is picking up students, no matter which side of the road you are on.

