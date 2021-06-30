Need help receiving the Advance Child Tax Credit? United Way providing free assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal Bend is providing free assistance to eligible families needing help to qualify for the Advance Child Tax Credit payments starting July 15.

While many may have already received notification of their payment, others may need to take several additional steps in order to qualify. For those who didn’t file a tax return for 2019 or 2020, the Coastal Bend Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition will be available to help on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Industries of South Texas at 2961 S Port Avenue in Corpus Christi

If you decide to attend the event, here’s a list of documents to bring:

Photo ID and Social Security cards for all persons noted on tax return

If not required to file a tax return, VITA asks that you be prepared to provide your:

· Full name

· Current mailing address

· Email address

· Date of birth

· Valid Social Security numbers (or other taxpayer IDs) for you and your dependents

· Bank account number, type and routing number

· Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) if you have one