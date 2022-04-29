Need-based scholarships now available for summer camps at South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center has received a two-year Texas Park and Wildlife Department grant that will provide 60 need-based scholarships for children around the Coastal Bend area.

The half-day Summer Nature Camps will be held in June and July, with seven different camps being offered for children ages 6-14.

Staff from the Botanical Gardens say the grants will also assist with equipment, supplies, and more staff.

The summer camps will be led by Education and Animal Care staff as well as trained volunteers. Organizers say the various themed summer camps will split into pods of 10 or less.

"Activities include daily science investigations, nature models and journaling. Camp shirt, snacks and drinks are provided," said organizers in a release.

About half the educational activities are in outdoor exhibits or trail areas so all campers should bring a water bottle, a hat, an extra snack, wear sunscreen, wear comfortable cool clothing, and close-toed shoes.

Direct questions and scholarship application requests to brendae@stxbot.org, 361-852-2100 x 223. Non-scholarship openings have been filled, but a waiting list available.

June 6-10 FEATHERS & SCALES 9 am-Noon

Campers ages 6-8 will love this look into the world of tropical parrots and reptiles, interacting with different animals and participating in fun labs.

June 13-17 SNAKES & FRIENDS 9 am-Noon

Campers ages 9-12 interact with snakes, lizards and turtles supervised by trained Animal Care staff, studying animal differences, habitats, diets, more.

June 20-24 TINY CRITTERS 9 am-Noon

Youngsters ages 6-8 explore digging, crawling & flying insects, and other tiny creatures, using observation skills, science lab tools, making a tiny creature habitat to take home.

June 27-July 1 NATURE BUDDIES 9 am-Noon

Campers ages 6-8 explore multiple habitats learning about birds, reptiles and plants. Nature investigations include using microscopes and cameras, and making science models.

July 11-15 NATURE SHUTTERBUGS 9 am-Noon

Youth ages 9-14 use cameras and various artistic techniques to express nature, combining & integrating photographs using paints, clay, wood, more. Cameras available, or bring yours.

July 11-15 MAMMAL CAMP 1-4 pm

Campers ages 9-14 will investigate the world of native mammals through rescue, mammal visits and Q/A, guest speaker, mammal structure and function model, and habitat inspection.

July 18-22 GIRL SCOUT CAMP 9 am-Noon (Daisy/Brownie/Junior)

Scouts explore trails, birds, gardens, reptiles and butterflies with science investigations, Q/A, more. Nature Adventure patch in each subject.

