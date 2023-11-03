NC Sheriff's Office partners with DPS to provide inmates with state issued ID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is expanding their efforts to prepare inmates for their upcoming release. Close to a year ago, Sheriff Hooper brought in a discharge planner to help those individuals with services needed before they enter back into society.

“If they're in need of housing, shelter, getting in contact with a clinic, MHID, the local mental health authority, they reach out to me," Natalia Gutierrez, the Nueces County Jail discharge planner said.

Gutierrez said once the inmates obtain a form of identification, they have the opportunity to now get housing, other medical services, a job and even can apply to school if they'd like.

"While they're in here, they usually tell us what they need upon their release," Gutierrez said, "Then I will work to connect them with the right people. For them, getting an I.D. can prepare them for the outside world and also can help them with not returning to jail."

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Harold Mallory believes this is a great way to give inmates a second chance.

"We appreciate Sheriff Hooper for reaching out to us because we love doing collaborations like this to help inmates," Mallory said. "It's giving these individuals their second chance, when they pay their debt to society, they’re re-entering society and we want to get them started off on the right foot."

In the past three months, the discharge planner and Texas DPS has helped more than 40 inmate obtain personal identification.

Sarah Graber is one of the former inmates and says receiving Natalia's help has completely changed her life. She was released more than three months ago and earned a job in the medical field, reunited with her family, and entered into a recovery house where she is several months sober.

“I’m finally back on track," Graber said. "It's opened up so many doors for me as far as meeting the Lord again and finding my faith. With my life, I’ve never felt this good in my life before so it’s definitely setting you up for success.”

The Sheriff's Office said they hope to continue helping inmates as they open new doors and rebuild their journey of life.

