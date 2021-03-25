Menu

Navy jet pilots involved in crash released from hospital

Navy jet pilots involved in crash released from hospital
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 25, 2021
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The pilots involved in a Navy training crash have been released from the hospital, a Navy spokesperson said.

The pilots were a student and instructor taking off from NAS Kingsville. Their jet crashed on County Road 308, northwest of Orange Grove, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A Navy spokesperson said they had minor injuries after safely ejecting from the jet before the crash.

On Thursday, half a dozen investigators arrived on the scene to continue their investigation into what happened to cause the crash.

Debris can still be seen along the roadway including the parachutes, seats and wheels of the plane. The largest recognizable piece is the jet's tail. Following the jet crash, it did spark a brush fire that damaged private property.

The property owner said he heard the crash and came outside to see the wreckage. He described it as "a nasty scene."

The Navy has been securing a part of County Road 308 since the crash, so no one is driving through the crash site under investigation.

