Navy jet crash cleanup near Orange Grove almost complete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigative and clean-up crews are almost done clearing the site where a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed near Orange Grove last Wednesday, March 24.

The trainer, coming out of the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, crashed into the ground. The pilots - a student and an instructor - sustained minor injuries but have since been released from the hospital.

According to an article posted by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the United States Navy is "near completion" of an environmental cleanup and survey of the crash site.

The Navy On-Scene Coordinator (NOSC) program for Navy Region Southeast (NRSE), out of Jacksonville, Florida, arrived on scene the day after the crash to assist teams with investigations and the cleanup.

They have removed wreckage and soil from the site, which is about three miles off the Naval Outlying Field in Orange Grove.

Soil samples were taken for testing, and the teams also went through two neighboring properties to collect debris.

Officials thanked local residents for their patience and support throughout the process. The crash investigation is still ongoing.