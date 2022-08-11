Nauti T's Creations hosting grand opening Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new business on the island is hosting a ribbon cutting Thursday, August 11, 2022. Nauti T's Creations started as an online store, then quickly expanded. The food jam, jelly and gourmet food store will open Thursday with a party featuring live music, drinks and food. Owner Tisha Gavlik said the grand opening is not just about her business, it's also about giving back to other small businesses who helped her when she was starting out.

"I'm just trying to bring something fun and different to the island that the island really doesn't have," said Gavlik "But then I am also doing it to highlight local and Texas businesses because I am giving back for what has been done for me."

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the ribbon cutting at 6:00 p.m. The business is located at 14225 S. Padre Island Dr.