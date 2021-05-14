Natural tips in controlling mosquitoes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Remember that some plants can help you repel mosquitoes naturally.

“These plants are not going to just repel mosquitoes just standing here by themselves,” said Wyatt Page of Gill Garden Center. “You have to find a way to release those essential oils.

"The way that that happens is you have to put them in place where they are going to get brushed up against. Where the wind is going to move their foliage together. That is going to release those oils. When those oils are released into the air, that is what is going to help to repel mosquitoes.”

Wyatt says another great way to get that natural repelling oil on you is taking pieces of those plants, crumbling them in your hand and then rubbing it on your skin.

The city wants you to follow the five "D's" to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

The first "D", is deet, use insect repellent that contains deet.

The second "D" is for dress, as in dress in long sleeves and pants when outside.

The third "D" is for dawn, daytime and dusk, the time of day when mosquitoes are most active.

The next "D" is for drain, drain any standing water on your property.

And the final "D" is for doctor. Go see a doctor if you're feeling sick after being bitten by mosquitoes.

Now if you are looking for some natural ways to get rid of mosquitoes, it turns out there are some plants that can get the job done.

According to local gardening experts, lemongrass, rosemary, copper canyon daisy and citronella plants all have oils that can help repel those pesky intruders.

