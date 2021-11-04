Nation's largest cancer research organization loses trust with some local patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With October gone, the international breast cancer campaign, is four days gone.

Now is the time where organizations are counting up dollars raised to bring awareness to the disease and support to major charities like the American Cancer Society.

However, trust with that organization is broken for some Coastal Bend women.

“You would think the American Cancer Society would do something, right? No,” said Amanda Medina, a Taft native and stage 4 metastatic breast cancer patient.

She and her friend, Maria Guillen, came to realize the ACS would not have their backs in the way they hoped.

“American Cancer Society, here locally, honestly, I’m very disappointed,” Guillen said.

Guillen was diagnosed with stage 3 triple negative breast cancer in June. Her and Medina’s first post-diagnosis calls were to the ACS.

“I reached out for a wig. They were closed because of COVID or didn’t have any,” Medina recalled. “I reached out for help going to MD Anderson because I lost my job. They didn’t help. The only thing they do is send you an email of other organizations you can reach out to that’ll help you.”

The ACS closed many offices across the country last summer after the coronavirus pandemic hit, as a way to save money.

“We could do better. We should have done better,” said Letitia Thompson, the vice president of ACS’s southern region.

Corpus Christi's ACS office used to be at 210 S. Carancahua St #301. Thompson says the organization is going digital at the request of an “overwhelming majority."

“While it might be awesome to have somebody that you can call on the phone that’s there in Corpus Christi, calling someone on the phone at our national call center is going to get you the same results,” she said.

Guillen and Medina disagree.

“I won’t raise money for American Cancer Society,” Medina says.

The ACS provides millions of dollars for breast cancer research. While it no longer offers free wigs, it does have a 24/7 national call center, and also free lodging and appointment transportation. For now, gas help and rides are issued through hospitals.

“I don’t ever want to hear a patient walk away from an experience with ACS and say, ‘They did nothing for me,’” Thompson said.

Guillen and Medina ended up finding help through their own research. Both hope patients are more aware of the organizations they choose to support and call on.

“Whether you’re a woman or a man going through breast cancer, there are resources out there,” Medina said. “You just have to learn to be an advocate for yourself.”

Some of the other programs used by both women are The Ballard House, Leslie’s Week, Breast Friends, and Oath.

