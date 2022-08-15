National Weather Service cancels Oso Creek flood warning

UPDATE (3:58 p.m. Monday): The Oso Creek flood watch was cancelled Monday afternoon. The creek got as high as 22 feet.

ORIGINAL:

A flood warning was issued for Oso Creek for Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for lasting until Wednesday evening. According to the NWS, the creek is expected to crest at 22 feet.

Flood stage is initiated at 20 feet, and we’re told impacts could be felt all the way out to Violet Road.

According to the city, this should only affect rural areas and not any residential areas.

"Our drought restrictions are still in place,” said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. “This morning, the reading of the combined lake levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon were just above 36 percent, that's the same level they were on Friday."

Zanoni said the good news is that the Frio river has become full due to the storms that headed to the area, and will eventually flow into Choke Canyon.