National Small Business Week: Ruby Mozelle's Quilts

National Small Business Week is celebrated during the first week of May every year. KRIS6 Sunrise is celebrating local, small businesses all week. If you're looking for custom quilts, towels and more, Ruby Mozelle's Quilts is a place worth checking out. Michelle Turhune is the owner, she has years of quilting experience, and she does it with a passion, because her online shop is named after her grandma, who taught her how to sew.

"It took me years to get my footing in the Etsy business as far as handmade goes and if you get knocked down just get back up and keep trying," said Terhune

Terhune also said she plans to start making dog bandannas soon. To check out her Etsy shop, click here.