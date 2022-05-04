National Small Business Week: Blue Flamingo Creative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Small Business Week is celebrated during the first week of May every year. KRIS6 Sunrise is celebrating local, small businesses all week. A local small business helps other small businesses. Blue Flamingo Creative offers services that small businesses are in need of, like logo and graphic creation, web development, and website hosting. Alexis Kadonsky, owner and operator of the company said helping other small business owners grow their companies is a huge payoff for her.

"Whenever i get to help a small business that helps them grow, helps expand their business out to the world wide web, and not just staying local there's no better feeling than helping a business like Phat Keto and it means so much to me that i get to help other small businesses." she said.

You can find out more about the the services offered by clicking here.