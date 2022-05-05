National Small Business Week: Blow Dry Therapy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Small Business Week is celebrated during the first week of May every year. KRIS 6 Sunrise is celebrating local small businesses all week.

Who doesn't love a self care day? Blow Dry Therapy in Corpus Christi offers you just that. This fall, the business is celebrating its 4 year anniversary, but the stylists there have decades of experience. The owners, Christina Trevino and Angela Purcell joined forces after Purcell's battled stage 4 breast cancer in an effort to make sure every women that steps into their salon leaves feeling confident.

"We decided we wanted something that's empowering women, something that is for self care, enjoyable," said Trevino. "When you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you look good."

The business is known for its scalp massages, something customers rave about.

If you would like to book an appointment, call (361) 777-6191, walk-in appointments are also welcome, or you can also book on their Instagram.