CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kids in the Coastal Bend get a chance to reach for the stars. Saturday, 19 high school students from CCISD, Flour Bluff, and others attended NASA camp at Del Mar College. As part of the camp, the kids got a hands on opportunity to learn about the principals of aerospace engineering.

My brother kinda did something, a camp like this,” said attended Sai Varshini Chinnasani. “It motivated him to become an engineer, so I wanted to do a different camp like this now and maybe that will push me toward one field rather than another.”

The camp is part of a $1.2 million national aeronautics and space planning grant. Awarded to Texas A&M Kingsville last year, it then partnered with Del Mar college for the camp.