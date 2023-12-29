NAS Kingsville regulating controlled burn on roughly 500 acres of South Texas grass

KINGSVILLE, TX — NAS Kingsville announced it will conduct a prescribed burn on approximately 500 acres of South Texas grass and brush located on the base from Friday, December 29th to Sunday, December 31st.

"The primary objective of the burn is to promote the restoration of native vegetation by reducing brush, understory, thatch, and exotics," said officials.

Officials said local residents should not be concerned if they observe smoke coming from the base this weekend. Local authorities have been made aware of the plan to conduct the controlled burn and the Kingsville Fire Department will monitor progress throughout the controlled burn.

Controlled burns reduce live woody shrubs that are potential perch sites for birds and safe havens for large and small animals residing within the airfield; both of which present a hazard to aircraft via in-flight strikes or runway hazards.

"Citizens in the vicinity may experience temporary smoky conditions," added officials.