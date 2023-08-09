Watch Now
NAACP introduces a new local youth chapter

Posted at 10:05 PM, Aug 08, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After two years of work, the NAACP Corpus Christi Executive Committee and local President Jeremy L. Coleman have announced the creation of a new chapter geared towards area youth and college students.

Thea Cain, Vice President of the NAACP and Youth Works Committee chair, was on hand for the announcement Wednesday evening. The next order of business is to pick the officers for the new chapter. To learn how you can get involved, click here.

