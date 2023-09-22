My Team Triumph: Wings over Texas discusses upcoming events

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — My Team Triumph: Wings of Texas is a running organization that helps those with special needs in the Coastal Bend area. The organization will be hosting a hero challenge on Friday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Water's Edge Park.

The event is for all of those with special needs in our area, and all participants will receive a medal for participating, whether a participant walks one mile or one step.

A 5K and 10K, 'Run for a Reason' will be held the following day, September 30, at Water's Edge Park.

The organization is looking for those wanting to take part in the race, and they are also looking for volunteers to help cheer the runners on.

For more information on how to volunteer or participate, head to https://v-f-productions.raceentry.com/myteam-triumph-wings-of-texas-run-for-a-reason-5k10k/race-information