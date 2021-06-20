Muse Bistro celebrates Juneteenth with Muse After Dark

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An open mic poetry event took place at Muse on Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.

Some of the proceeds were donated to the Texas Association of Black Professionals in Higher Education, and

local businesses also took part in the event with local artists also in attendance.

"We still have a long way to go as far as declaring hate crimes, all of systematic issues that are in place but we can only move with one step at a time," said Michele Joseph, co-owner of Muse Bistro.

Joseph says she is excited Juneteenth is finally a federal holiday and hopes that change continues to come for Black Americans.