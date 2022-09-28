Watch Now
Municipal Court open extended hours for the last two days of Warrant Resolution Month

2022 Municipal Court Warrant Roundup
Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 28, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — Corpus Christi Municipal Court will extend its service hours this Thursday and Friday for warrant resolution month.

The extended hours will run until 7 p.m., and it is meant for people who have not addressed their outstanding Class C warrants.

The resolution month kicked off on September 1 to give people time to resolve traffic citations, code enforcement violations, and Class C misdemeanor violations.

Citizens can pay for their tickets online or by phone, but if you need a payment plan or alternative options, you have to go in person.

For more information, visit the city of Corpus Christi's website.

