Municipal Court open extended hours for the last two days of Warrant Resolution Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Municipal Court will extend its service hours this Thursday and Friday for warrant resolution month.

The extended hours will run until 7 p.m., and it is meant for people who have not addressed their outstanding Class C warrants.

The resolution month kicked off on September 1 to give people time to resolve traffic citations, code enforcement violations, and Class C misdemeanor violations.

Citizens can pay for their tickets online or by phone, but if you need a payment plan or alternative options, you have to go in person.

For more information, visit the city of Corpus Christi's website.