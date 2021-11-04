Multihull sailing competition continues through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you approached the Corpus Christi Bayfront recently, you might have seen several sailboats out on the water.

They're part of the U.S. Multihull Championships that are happening through Friday.

This year, there are 78 boats competing with sailors from 15 to 80 years old participating.

These sailors come from all different skill sets and are from 25 different states and even Puerto Rico.

If you'd like to check out all the excitement, you can watch the races from McGee Beach every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the competition ends.