Multi-industry job fair Thursday at the Richard M Borchard Regional Fairgrounds

Posted at 9:07 AM, Sep 09, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need a job?

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds is hosting a job fair with over 15 industries looking for job seekers.

'Proudly sponsored by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 278, this free event is focused on matching quality employees with great jobs," says a press release from Dave Ross, General Manager of ICA Broadcasting.

The free event begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380. The event lasts until 6 p.m..

Organizers promise onsite interviews and plenty of room for safely learning about the available jobs.

Free parking is available.

