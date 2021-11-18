Moves by city and county indicate progress in pandemic fight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They were once daily.

They became weekly and then bi-weekly.

But Corpus Christi and Nueces County leaders said at Wednesday's COVID-19 update briefing that it would be their final such meeting for 2021.

The city-county health department is making another move that could also indicate progress in the fight against COVID-19.

Come Friday, it will no longer offer monoclonal antibody infusions at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown for those seeking that coronavirus treatment.

(The treatment is still available at other locations.)

The decisions were made because the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in the Coastal Bend.

Local leaders aren't concerned about upcoming holiday gatherings possibly spreading the virus, because research from Texas A&M Corpus Christi predicts that there will not be a winter spike in cases unlike last winter and over the summer.

“We’re on a good trajectory right now," Assistant Director of Public Health Luis Wilmot said. "And if people continue to do these safe practices that have helped us, I think we’ll be just fine."

But the briefings and the clinic might not be gone for good.

"In the event that we do start to see a significant increase (in coronavirus case numbers), we will quickly turn this back on and inform the community so we can take appropriate counter-measures,” Wilmot said.

The news was well received by a couple of Corpus Christi residents.

“It sounds good," Cody Green said. "It sounds like they’re trying to get back to normal."

"That’s good," Jacquelyn Butler said. "I would love to just get back to normal. Like most definitely. And not seeing everyone with masks on. I would love to just see people’s faces again."