Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver near Waldon Road, driver charged with intoxicated manslaughter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 54-year-old man was killed after an intoxicated driver traveling in the wrong direction hit the motorcyclist on Sunday night.

At approximately 10:33 p.m. on October 9, officers responded to a crash on the 10300 block of South Padre Island Drive (Eastbound) for a head-on collision.

According to police, a male on a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on SPID near Waldron Rd.

"The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 54-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," officials said.

The driver of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, identified as 30-year-old Sarah Hoss, was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

Hoss was additionally charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, officials said.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

